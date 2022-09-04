Targets Unmet

A recent report issued by the IMF after the 7th and 8th review of the Extended Fund Facility’s (EFF) revival put Pakistan’s credibility into question. Our failure to meet 16 of the 18 conditions put forth for the $1.1 billion tranche has resulted in a new agreement with additional provisions to reiterate the need for fiscal discipline. Tough times lie ahead and it seems as though it will be the people who will bear the brunt of the previous government’s lapse of judgement when imposing relief packages.

According to the report issued by the international lender, the former PTI-led government’s policy reversals and subsidies reversed the commitments made previously. We were unable to meet our foreign reserves targets, reduce our budget deficit, carry out developmental schemes for the health and education sector nor were we able to restrict the losses incurred by the power sector. This lack of discipline and dedication to a more secure economic future has damaged our credibility in the eyes of the IMF, as well as similar lenders. We are a high risk country for loans and investments and if anything, this inability to meet prerequisites has just proven this.

Our economic future revolves around a new $3.5 billion deal which will require the government to create a mini-budget detailing an increase in electricity and gas tariffs and a cut of at least Rs.534 billion in development spending. On our part, we have given all the reassurances needed but the implications of such promises are also dire; Finance Minister Miftah Ismail stated that if revenue collection slows down, GST on fuel and gas would be increased, tax exemptions will be withdrawn and public spending will be slashed, the last of which is especially concerning given the damage the floods have caused. These policies are likely to increase the burden on the public alone, which has already been displaced, subjected to heightened inflation rates and is experiencing food scarcity and abject poverty.

Even if we do fulfil all of these requirements, the billions of dollars are expected to be released now in June of 2023. This means that there is a long road ahead of the country as the incumbent government figures out a way to fix problems caused by poor decision making in the past.