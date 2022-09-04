TCL Electronics holds international press conference at IFA 2022 in Berlin

LAHORE – TCL Electronics (1070. HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, held an international press conference at IFA 2022 in Berlin. It showcased the latest offerings; a new flagship RAY•DANZ soundbar, an XL Collection of Mini LED, QLED TVs in Europe, and the most recent A energy class washing machines. TCL also showcased its latest sports sponsorships and sustainability commitments.

At IFA 2022, TCL showcased the EISA Premium Mini LED TV C835, an all-around 4K Mini LED TV with fantastic picture quality paired with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. To bring the cinema into homes and offer a comprehensive, immersive experience, TCL went ahead with 98-inch QLED TV and the introduction of its latest XL Collection TV to Europe.

In audio, TCL introduced the newest flagship X937U soundbar with exclusive RAY•DANZ technology. For an expansive viewing environment, TCL also presented its TCL NXTWEAR Wearable Display Glasses with upgrades that enrich the user experience.

For TCL, user experience at the heart of every innovation is fundamental to the company’s values and vision.

From the proprietary FreshIN air conditioner and washing machine to an assortment of refrigerators, air purifiers, and robot vacuums, TCL provides products that connect seamlessly and are easy to use. With home appliances that win awards for their design, TCL offers technology and stylish pieces of furniture to blend into any home décor. Through the TCL and Google Home App, now you can control all your smart devices, including Mini LEDs, QLED TVs, UHD TVs, ACs, and products, as mentioned earlier, with a plan to add more in the future.

As a responsible company with a global footprint, TCL acknowledges its commitments extend well beyond developing and selling products to its customers. Earlier this year, TCL introduced a new brand signature, Inspire Greatness, by dedicating itself to unleashing the most inspiring moments in people’s lives.

Pakistan is one of the most prominent and key strategic regions for TCL. TCL Pakistan, over the years, has maintained its No. 1 ranked TV Brand position in the country and expanded its product line by launching IoT products like smart Air Purifier Breeva and smart Vacuum Cleaner Sweeva. TCL Pakistan is dedicated to providing its customers with the advanced, innovative technology with premium quality.