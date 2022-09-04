Our Staff Reporter

Three children drown after thrown by rivals into Dadu canal

DADU – Three children drowned when they were thrown into a canal in Dadu, Sindh during an exchange of fire between two groups of Panwar clan reportedly over a ‘matrimonial’ dispute, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a suburban village of Mamani. It further said that those killed had been identified as 10-year-old Khanzadi, eight-year-old Shahzado and four-year-old Popro, whose bodies had been shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

The Force said that hunt had been launched to arrest the killers and soon they would be behind the bars

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan wasting water worth $10-15 billion every year: Khursheed Shah

Business

Over 1.5m cotton bales reach ginneries

Business

Pakistan can save big by reducing post-harvest crop losses

Business

Farmers advised to cultivate sugarcane crops in September

Business

Over 23pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade: SBP

Business

Mobile phones import down 67.46pc in July

Business

US hiring slows sharply in August, joblessness rises

Business

Commercial farming of paulownia tree to help boost economy

Business

PSDF signs contract to train 2,400+ trainees under KSIP

Business

Malaysia becoming hub of higher education, says Yasmin Rashid

1 of 2,035

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More