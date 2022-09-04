Three children drown after thrown by rivals into Dadu canal

DADU – Three children drowned when they were thrown into a canal in Dadu, Sindh during an exchange of fire between two groups of Panwar clan reportedly over a ‘matrimonial’ dispute, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a suburban village of Mamani. It further said that those killed had been identified as 10-year-old Khanzadi, eight-year-old Shahzado and four-year-old Popro, whose bodies had been shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

The Force said that hunt had been launched to arrest the killers and soon they would be behind the bars