Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at rally

Former US President Donald Trump took aim at his successor Saturday, calling Joe Biden an “enemy of the state.”

“The most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump said at a rally in the state of Pennsylvania.

“He’s an enemy of the state, if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him,” he said of Biden.

His remarks came in response to Biden’s national address Thursday from Philadelphia where he attacked Trump and his loyal supporters, or MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans.

Biden accused Trump and MAGA Republicans of being extremist and posing a threat to the “foundation” of the US.

“But there’s no question that the Republican party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country,” he said. His remarks sparked a backlash from Republicans.

Biden walked back some of his remarks Friday and said he did not consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country.

