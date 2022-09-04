News Desk

Two die as relief truck overturns in Badin

A truck loaded with relief supplies for the flood victims overturned in Badin on Sunday, resulting in death of two people.

Rescue officials said that the accident occurred on Karachi Street in Badin where a truck carrying relief goods overturned.

“Two people died while three people were seriously injured and were rushed to the Badin DHQ hospital for medical treatment,” said rescue officials.

The deceased were identified as Shahzeb and Muhammad Younis and all the victims of the accident were travelling to Badin from Karachi.

