Unintended Consequences

Climate change is a reality that is showing its ugly face now. Everyone is impacted, but not in the same ways. The consequences, and that too in a detrimental sense, of climate change are felt more amongst nations that contribute the least to global warming. Changing weather conditions pose a threat to resources in developing countries, and floods in Pakistan are a prime example of it in recent times. The elderly, handicapped, ethnic and gender minorities, as well as low-income populations are particularly vulnerable to the effects of environmental torpedo. In these situations, women feel the impact of climate change most severely. This adds to the already existing gender inequality.

Even though climate change is a worldwide occurrence, it has differing effects on men and women. Understanding how people adapt to and manage climate change requires an in-depth study at the grass-root level, with a focus on gender equality. While it is often believed that women are less likely to be affected by climate change than men due to their exclusive roles in home economics. The truth is contrary. Women have a greater burden than males in terms of managing limited resources, travelling large distances, and contracting water-borne infections. In locations that are already economically and ecologically unstable, women bear a disproportionate share of the burden of the drudgery that comes with adaptation to climate change.

Presently, Pakistan has been hit by massive floods. Over 35 million people are affected according to the government’s estimates, out of which 8 million are women of reproductive age. According to the United Nations Population Fund, 650,000 pregnant women mostly expected to deliver next month require maternal health services, care and support during this time of natural disaster. In Sindh alone, more than 1000 health facilities have been damaged. There is an immediate need to ensure women’s safety, lifesaving services, provision of delivery kits and newborn care facility.

Moreover, women in Pakistan who live in the rural regions and along the shoreline where the impacts of climate change are felt most acutely must quickly adjust to these new conditions. Their quality of life, food and water availability, as well as natural resource depletion are key issues that impact their survival. The agricultural output is negatively impacted by excessive heat, shifting weather patterns and erratic rainfall. Women are hit worst because of their lack of understanding of this issue. To get water for their homes, they travel large distances which comes at the cost of quality time spent with family and children. This also explains why females are more likely to get water-related illnesses. Tharparkar, Thatta, and Dadu are some of the areas where women have to make the most out of weather conditions. There are extended stretches of drought interspersed with sporadic downpours.

Women who do the bulk of the housework in economically and ecologically vulnerable areas are also disproportionately affected by climate change. Gender stereotypes, unbalanced power dynamics, and unequal divisions of work also contribute to women’s hardships. Likewise, in developing nations, climate change has led to an increase in child marriages as a result of resource scarcity. Child marriage is a survival tactic used when supplies are low and thus, raises serious issues for the future of girls’ education. This way, there are at an increased risk of gender-based violence due to monsoon rains and floods causing damaged houses and infrastructure. Women also have a higher rate of morality than men when it comes to being barred from public spaces for cultural or social reasons. As a result, women not only sacrifice for their families at the expense of their own health, but they also risk their lives during natural disasters like floods.

Despite obstacles, women are doing their part to cope with climate change. In addition to farming, they also serve as forest rangers that provide essential services to ensure the safety of farmland. Giving them access to knowledge, resources, and opportunities will boost agricultural output. Because of their knowledge and expertise in the area, they are able to contribute to adaptation techniques in response to climate change. The plantation projects in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are a great example of the hard work that women do.

Nurseries rely heavily on the services of women. Women work both as labor and plant grower in nurseries. They were given access to private nursery as part of the Billion Tree Tsunami initiative. To perform closure activity in the Kaghan Forest Division women were assigned the roles of caretakers to help them provide for their families, and regeneration of the forest.

Women’s observations and experiences of changing weather events can help future projects and decisions to fight climate change. This is why it is important to include them at all stages of dealing with climatic change, including planning, financing, implementation, and social inclusion. The deluge this year has exposed a bitter reality that Pakistan lacks in contingency planning, and the weaker sex is too vulnerable.