US delegation to arrive in Islamabad today to assess floods’ damages
ISLAMABAD – Three member US congressional delegation composed of congresswoman Sheila Jackson, congressman Tom Suzy, and congressman Alexander N Green will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday (today) on a three days official visit for the purpose of seeing and assessing the damages in the flood affected areas of Pakistan.
Before departing for Pakistan, Jackson told media at Houston airport that they will take “all possible steps” to help flood victims.
The congresswoman had urged the US to offer help with possible airlifts of food and necessities to isolated and starving people.
“As chair of the Pakistan caucus in the United States Congress, I am heartbroken to see the people of Pakistan suffer, over 1000 dead, with horrific flooding and devastating weather,” she said in her tweet. She said she would be asking the US State Department to help with increased donations focused on helping the people directly and rebuilding the infrastructure.
“Pakistan is our friend and proven ally. We must increase our aid now, “she remarked.
While in Islamabad, the delegation is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other top leaders. The delegation is also expected to meet PTI chief Imran Khan. The delegation would visit flood affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab. Democrat leader of Pakistani origin Tahir Javed is also accompanying them.