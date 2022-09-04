MATEEN HAIDER

US delegation to arrive in Islamabad today to assess floods’ damages

ISLAMABAD    –   Three member US congressional delegation com­posed of congresswoman Sheila Jackson, con­gressman Tom Suzy, and congressman Alexander N Green will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday (to­day) on a three days official visit for the purpose of seeing and assessing the damages in the flood af­fected areas of Pakistan.

Before departing for Pakistan, Jackson told me­dia at Houston airport that they will take “all pos­sible steps” to help flood victims.

The congresswoman had urged the US to offer help with possible airlifts of food and necessities to isolated and starving people.

“As chair of the Pakistan caucus in the United States Congress, I am heartbroken to see the peo­ple of Pakistan suffer, over 1000 dead, with hor­rific flooding and devastating weather,” she said in her tweet. She said she would be asking the US State Department to help with increased dona­tions focused on helping the people directly and rebuilding the infrastructure.

“Pakistan is our friend and proven ally. We must increase our aid now, “she remarked.

While in Islamabad, the delegation is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Min­ister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other top leaders. The delegation is also expected to meet PTI chief Imran Khan. The delegation would visit flood af­fected areas of Sindh, Balochistan and south Pun­jab. Democrat leader of Pakistani origin Tahir Javed is also accompanying them.

