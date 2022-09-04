Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong has said that over the past 50 years, Vietnam and Pakistan have enjoyed excellent friendship and coop­eration in many fields, including trade, invest­ment, and technology. He made these remarks while addressing a re­ception to celebrate the 77th Anniversary of the National Day of the So­cialist Republic of Viet­nam in Islamabad.

The event was attend­ed by Ambassadors, Charges d’Affairés, and representatives of inter­national organizations. All ASEAN ambassadors shared the stage with the chief guest and host to celebrate the event in a befitting manner. Ad­ditional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Ministry of For­eign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was the chief guest.

In his speech, Am­bassador also ex­pressed his deep and profound sympathy and condolences over the loss of more than 1000 lives resulting from the recent un­precedented floods and calamities in Sindh and Balochistan. He wished that Pakistan and the people would soon overcome these natural catastrophes