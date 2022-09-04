Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong has said that over the past 50 years, Vietnam and Pakistan have enjoyed excellent friendship and cooperation in many fields, including trade, investment, and technology. He made these remarks while addressing a reception to celebrate the 77th Anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Islamabad.

The event was attended by Ambassadors, Charges d’Affairés, and representatives of international organizations. All ASEAN ambassadors shared the stage with the chief guest and host to celebrate the event in a befitting manner. Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was the chief guest.

In his speech, Ambassador also expressed his deep and profound sympathy and condolences over the loss of more than 1000 lives resulting from the recent unprecedented floods and calamities in Sindh and Balochistan. He wished that Pakistan and the people would soon overcome these natural catastrophes.

He said this year, Vietnam and Pakistan are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations. Fifty years ago, on November 8, 1972, Vietnam and Pakistan officially established diplomatic relations, opening a new page in friendship and cooperation between the two countries.