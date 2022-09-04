Our Staff Reporter

Waterborne diseases outbreak in flood-hit Sindh

KARACHI    –    Sindh health officials have raised concerns over the outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent re­cord-breaking floods.

According to a report released by Sindh health department, Diarrhoea, skin diseases and eye infections are spreading at relief camps set up by the government across the province.

More than 134,000 diarrhea cases were re­ported from Sindh in the past two months, said a report released by the health officials on Saturday.

Similarly, 44,832 ma­laria cases were found during monsoon rains since June this year, the official stats show. It added that 101 snake-bite cases have also been reported.

The stats come a day after the government and the World Health Organization raised con­cerns over the spread of wa­terborne diseases among flood victims. Nearly half a million flood-displaced peo­ple are living in relief camps. According to the UN Popula­tion Fund, 6.4 million flood victims need humanitari­an assistance. It said about 650,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas, includ­ing 73,000 expected to de­liver in the next month, need maternal health services

