Why close down CPEC Authority

The Government of PMLN is once again attacking CPEC projects. The last time they did it they changed the CPEC route from Western to Eastern passing through Lahore and onto the Motorway. The Western route would have created a new National Highway, railway and data link route for Pakistan that would not be susceptible to yearly floodings and would have benefitted areas that are poor. It would have connected all provinces and would have increased economic prosperity in Baluchistan greatly.