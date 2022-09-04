Why close down CPEC Authority
|The Government of PMLN is once again attacking CPEC projects. The last time they did it they changed the CPEC route from Western to Eastern passing through Lahore and onto the Motorway. The Western route would have created a new National Highway, railway and data link route for Pakistan that would not be susceptible to yearly floodings and would have benefitted areas that are poor. It would have connected all provinces and would have increased economic prosperity in Baluchistan greatly.
The CPEC Authority was made to stop such blatant changing of original plans by Parliamentarians. Therefore it is not shocking to see Government Parliamentarians openly criticizing CPEC Authority and pushing to close it down and handing over all projects and finances to Planning Ministry, whose Minister is none other but PML-N leader Mr Ahsan Iqbal.
SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,
Peshawar.