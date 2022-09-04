Agencies

Zardari condemns terror attack on PPP leader’s house in KP

ISLAMABAD    –     Presi­dent Pakistan Peoples Party Par­liamentarians and former Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday has condemned the attack on the residence of Senator Sham­im Afridi and Member Provincial Assembly Amjad Afridi in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. Asif Zardari said that the bomb attack on the house of PPP leaders in Ko­hat was an act of terrorism. He alleged that the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government was sup­porting terrorist groups. He ex­pressed that the the incident of bomb attack on the house of PPP Senator and MPA was a matter of great concern. He de­manded for early arrest of those responsible for the terrorist act.

