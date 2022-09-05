Staff Reporter

189 quack centres in different districts sealed

LAHORE   –    The Punjab Health­care Commission (PHC) has sealed 189 quackery outlets during the last 15 days. According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the commission enforce­ment teams raided 859 treatment outlets in 18 districts. Among the raid­ed premises, 249 centres had been found convert­ed to other businesses. The PHC teams sealed 26 centres in Multan, 21 in Lahore, 15 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 11 each in Attock, Kasur, Khanewal and Faisalabad, while 10 each were sealed in Sahiwal and Rawalpindi.

