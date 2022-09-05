189 quack centres in different districts sealed
LAHORE – The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 189 quackery outlets during the last 15 days. According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the commission enforcement teams raided 859 treatment outlets in 18 districts. Among the raided premises, 249 centres had been found converted to other businesses. The PHC teams sealed 26 centres in Multan, 21 in Lahore, 15 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 11 each in Attock, Kasur, Khanewal and Faisalabad, while 10 each were sealed in Sahiwal and Rawalpindi.