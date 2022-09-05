Our Staff Reporter

30 more benches installed at Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE    –    The Pakistan Railways has installed 30 more comfortable benches at the Lahore railway station, on the direction of Lahore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gul.

According to the PR sources on Sunday, the new benches had been installed at the platform No 2 where already 25 benches and waiting rooms are allocated for passengers, while new sofa seats have also been kept there to provide comfortable sitting arrangements for the travelers.

These 30 benches are part of total 100 benches, to be placed at the railway station.

