Our Staff Reporter

76 more dengue cases reported in Karachi

KARACHI – Health officials fear a probable dengue outbreak as 76 new dengue cases have been reported in the metropolitan. According to Sindh Health Department, a total of 78 dengue cases have been reported in the province amid water from heavy floods and rainfall is stagnating throughout the province. The Health Department added that 76 out of the total 78 cases have been reported in Karachi alone.
In the last 24 hours, 27 cases were reported in the central district, 19 in the district south, 5 in Malir, 4 in Korangi, 19 in East District, and one each was reported in Kemari and West district.

According to the Heath Department data, a total of 2,643 dengue cases have been registered in Sindh in the current year. 2,280 cases were reported in Karachi alone, it shows.

 

More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

1 of 2,048

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More