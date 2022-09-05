Aania Farooq clinches Yasmin Mubarak Golf Cup

Lahore – The 4th FGA Ladies Golf Championship for Yasmin Mubarak Cup concluded at the Islamabad Golf Course on Sunday after the Category A girls and ladies contenders produced a stirring but extraordinary round of golf.

Aania Farooq from PAF Airmen Golf Club Karachi [HCap 2] scored the lowest gross round bringing the last two days leader, Rimsha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club Pakistan [HCap 1] down to second position. Parkha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club [HCap 1] overtook Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course [HCap 1], who was ahead of her after the first two days, and came third.

In net, however, Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course [HCap 1] won in backcount, Arooba Ali from Rawalpindi Golf Course [HCap 10] came in second and the third NET position went to Tehmina Ahmad from Islamabad Club Golf Course [HCAP 10].

The Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup, which is being introduced to honour the lifelong golfing achievements of our former National Champion and will continue as a challenge cup for years to come, was handed out to Aania Farooq by none other than the most respectable Yasmin Mubarik herself. She graced the occasion with her presence and humbly thanked her family and friends for supporting her through her golfing career.

As for the other events, the Inter Club Team Tournament was played between teams of 8 clubs from across Pakistan. The best net scores of 3 players from each club were taken over 2 days to declare the winning team. The Islamabad Golf Club team won the team match at the end of two rounds with a net score of 408, the Rawalpindi Golf Club team came second with a NET score of 419 and the third position went to the Sona Golf Club team at 429.

Also, the course hosted invitational guests who played a round of 9 holes. The first gross was claimed by Malik Afsar – 36, second by Ahmad Zafar – 39 and Akbar Bilgrami – 40. The first net was won by Iram Aamir – 27, second by Muneeza Rizwan – 29 and the third netMrs. Reema – 31.

At the end of the tournaments, both Category B and Category C players posted low scores to finish well. Category B 1st gross – Jasia Tasawar – 168, 2nd gross – Zeenat Ayesha – 179 and 3rd gross – Areeba Rizwan – 185. The 1st net – Uzma Khurshid – 131 2nd net – Rukhsana Shahid – 136 3rd net – Hussain Bano – 144.

The Category C 1st gross – Fauzia Shahid – 193 2nd gross – Zarmina Khan – 197 3rd gross – Shazmina Khan – 198 1st net – Bilquis Haseeb – 135 2nd net – Sobia Waseem – 138 3rd net – Meerab Rizwan – 140.

Ayesha Fauzan, the Tournament Director thanked Federal Golf Association and the management of Islamabad Club for their encouragement and invaluable support. She also thanked the sponsors Kohinoor Mills, Free Line Movers, Murree Brewery and Mujahid Group of Companies for coming forward and supporting women golf.

She also mentioned President PGF, Gen (R) Hilal’s ‘remarkable efforts in promoting golf in ladies and junior girls due which they have recently qualified to play in European tour’.

The successfully organized 3-day event showcased some of the best lady golfers of Pakistan playing their best rounds under challenging conditions. The Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup definitely brought the ladies golfing community together, enjoying one of the most challenging games in the world.

At the closing ceremony, Chairperson Ladies Golf Dr. Asma Afzal Shami stressed the importance of encouraging junior girls to play golf. “As we stand today, we have 18 single HC girls and 3 one handicap girls playing golf. It is very crucial to recognize icons of yesteryear to be acknowledged and placed on a pedestal as role models for juniors to follow.” This event is the sequence of similar events held previously for Soni Wali and Ghazala Ansari, the brain child of Dr. Shami.