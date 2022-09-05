Staff Reporter

Ali Zaidi visits flood relief camp

LKARKANA-President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Ali Haider Zaidi met with the flood victims at Relief Camp, Bye-Pass Bakrani of Larkana district, on Sunday. He distributed relief materials, ration, clothes and other necessary items to the rain victims.  He assured them that possible support would be provided to them from PTI Sindh. On this occasion, Ali Haider Zaidi said that he was visiting different districts of Sindh. He further said that everything had been submerged, people had been displaced, lands had been inundated, there was a lot of destruction and people were on the roads. He said that they would help the people of Sindh as much as they could do, and without any discrimination.

