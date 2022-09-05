News Desk

Another suspect in street crime incidents in Karachi arrested

Police on Monday claimed to have apprehended an accomplice of a street criminal who was filmed by a citizen robbing a citizen and later identified through his social media profile.

Shahra-e-Noor Jahan police station arrested an accomplice of Adnan Albert during a raid and identified him as Sohail. “He is a close associate of Adnan Albert and image of both the suspects went viral on social media while committing a robbery,” they said, adding the authorities also recovered a hand grenade, pistol, mobile phone and other belongings.

SSP Central said that the suspects looted a citizen near matric board office and raids are being conducted to arrest Adnan Albert. A case has been registered against the suspects under terrorism and dacoity charges.

Karachi has witnessed a surge in street crime incidents and the government has apparently failed to curb the incidents which have resulted in financial damages and human loss.

Recently, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Javed Alam Odho has ordered to activate the bike-mounted anti-street crime squad in Karachi to curb the criminal acts.

The AIG Javed Alam Odho directed to activate the anti-street crime squad comprising of 100 motorbikes in Karachi. All concerned officers and investigation units will carry out raids to curb street crimes, he added.

The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) will ensure the collection of CCTV footage of street crime incidents across the metropolis.

