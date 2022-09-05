Ashrafi invites world personalities, orgs to support flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has invited the world leading personalities and organizations for supporting the flood victims in Pakistan.

Talking with national and international media on Sunday, Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that Pakistan alone could not cope with the damages caused by the floods in different parts of the country. Seeking support to overcome this critical situation, he said the world should come forward and witness itself the damages incurred due to flash floods in Pakistan. Besides lauding the services of Pakistan Army and volunteers of religious organizations in flood hit areas, he said the endeavors on the part of Palestine for ‘Pakistan Solidarity Day’ and assistance for flood victims were commendable. He said Pakistan was grateful to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, China, United Kingdom and United States for extending all out cooperation to the flood victims in Pakistan. In the post-flood situation, the leaderships of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Turkiye had expressed their bonds of love and brotherhood with Pakistan.

Ashrafi said we should seriously think about the climate change and its implications. No doubt, the flood was a test from the Allah Almighty, but it had also disclosed our shortcomings and negligence, he said proposing dams should be built and the construction of other buildings on the rivers’ banks should not be allowed. He said it should also be investigated why the roads and bridges were made so weak which could not withstand by flash floods.

He said Pakistan Army was the pride of the Pakistani nation and the services rendered by it on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in this difficult situation were exemplary as per its tradition.

He lamented, “It is a pity that the political leaderships of the country could not be united even after the flash floods,” adding the process of reconciliation should be started within the country.

He expressed the hope that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and President Dr Arif Alvi would play an important role in the process of reconciliation.

Ashrafi also made it clear that neither proscribed outfits were collecting donations not participating in relief work anywhere in Pakistan.

He said India wanted to create more difficulties for Pakistan even in this difficult situation adding it aimed to obstruct the aid and cooperation of the world and international organizations helping Pakistan in this trying time.