Our Staff Reporter

Auqaf Dept making efforts to promote religious harmony, tourism

LAHORE   –   Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Auqaf and Reli­gious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Gilani has said that the department is using all available resources to provide facili­ties to ‘zaireen’ and devotees with a vision to promote religious harmony as well as tourism.

Different delegations met SACM at his residence on Sunday. Speak­ing on this occasion, the SACM said that Auqaf department was imple­menting various projects related to revamping and construction of ‘darbars’ and Mosques across the province.

Rs680 million had been allocated for 24 schemes aimed at recon­struction and revival of Mosques and ‘Mazars’, he added.

SACM Syed Rafaqat Gilani said that work related to maintenance, restoration of religious heritage buildings and reconstruction of ‘Mazars’ as well as Mosques in far-flung and neglected areas had been started. He further said that help of Walled City Authority was also being sought to conserve religious heritage buildings.

