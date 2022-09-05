Agencies

Bagnaia edges out Bastianini to win San Marino GP

San Marino -Italian Francesco Bagnaia held off a strong challenge from Enea Bastianini to win the San Marino Grand Prix in front of his home fans in Misano Adriatico on Sunday. Ducati’s Bagnaia finished 0.034 seconds ahead of Gresini Racing rider Bastianini, who is joining Ducati next year, to celebrate a thrilling victory after starting fifth on the grid. He became the first Ducati rider to win four consecutive MotoGP races, having also triumphed in the Austrian, British and Dutch grands prix. Bagnaia moved to second in the world championship standings, closing the gap on leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha to 30 points. Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia slipped to third after finishing sixth on Sunday. Maverick Vinales of Aprilia Racing completed the podium and Quartararo finished fifth after starting eighth on the grid following a disappointing qualifying session. Pole sitter Jack Miller crashed out of the lead on the opening lap and ended the race in 18th on his Ducati. Mooney VR46 Racing Team’s Marco Bezzecchi also crashed and finished 17th after starting third. Italian Andrea Dovizioso came 12th for the Yamaha RNF team in his final race in the premier class.

 

More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

1 of 3,936

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More