Balochistan schools, colleges reopen after two weeks

All educational institutions across the Balochistan province on Monday reopened today (Monday).

The province’s Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri made the announcement to reopen schools and colleges on the said date.

In a statement, Balochistan’s Minister for Education Naseebullah Marri said that the decision to open schools in Naseerabad and Jaffarabad districts, which are severely affected by floods would be taken later.

The educational institutes in Balochistan were closed on August 22 in the wake of extreme flooding by the above-normal monsoon rains.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif visited Balon area of Balochistan to review the relief work on the Bibi Nani bridge.

He also inspected the gas pipeline restoration work being conducted by the technical teams of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Balochistan people were facing problems in absence of gas and power supply to the province, which were cut off because of the damage to the infrastructure caused by devastating floods.

