Call to help flood affected people

KHANEWAL – Citizens Forum will play an active role in helping the flood victims like in the past. These views were expressed by Dr Khalid Rafiq, Patron-in-Chief while addressing the meeting of the Citizens’ Forum on Sunday, which was held under his chairmanship. He said that in this hour of trouble, they will not leave his countrymen alone not only the members of Citizens Forum should contribute their full contribution in this campaign but also make the philanthropists a part of this campaign. In order to contribute reasonably to the rehabilitation of those affected by heavy rains and floods. Addressing the meeting, General Secretary Prof Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf Advocate said that the Citizens Forum also worked hard to help the flood victims of 2010 and, God willing, no stone was left unturned this time too. While making the video viral of the people affected by rain and flood in different areas and the destruction, said that at this time the victims need tents and cooked food, ration, clothes, water and milk. Speaking on the occasion, Anjum Bashir Ahmed said that this is a great tragedy and we should forget all differences and become a nation and actively participate in relief work, not only personally but also try to involve others in this good work.

He appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in the relief work and expressed determination to fully participate in this campaign.

On this occasion, a special prayer was offered for the upliftment of the ranks of the people who were martyred in the rains and floods and for the help of the victims.