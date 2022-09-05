Our Staff Reporter

Chief secretary reviews relief, rehab measures in flood-hit areas

LAHORE    –   Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday visited Dera Ghazi Khan and reviewed the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-hit areas. He inspected the flood control room and relief goods warehouse along with Additional Chief Secretary Sheharyar Sultan, said a handout issued here.

He issued instructions to the administration to provide more mosquito nets and repellents to affectees. He said that the administration should provide full support and guidance to welfare organizations and philanthropists distributing relief goods.

The chief secretary also inspected the counter set up to guide the donors at Ghazi Ghat. He said that transparency should be maintained in the distribution of relief goods.

The chief secretary also distributed ration bags among flood victims in Basti Zanglani along with boy scouts. He said that relief activities are underway in the flood-hit areas, adding that the rehabilitation of flood affectees is a top priority of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Anwar Bariyar briefed the chief secretary about the relief and rehabilitation works. He said that a survey had been started to collect data about the losses caused by floods. He mentioned that 62 relief camps had been set up in the district – 28 in DG Khan, 11 in Kot Chutta, 19 in Taunsa, and 4 in Koh Suleiman. He maintained that so far 12,614 tents and 39,000 ration bags had been distributed among the flood victims.

The Irrigation Department officials briefed the chief secretary about the passages of hill torrents at the site of the Vedor. Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab) Saqib Zafar and the officers concerned were also present.

