CM approves KP Climate Change Policy 2022

Peshawar    –    Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change policy 2022 that was aimed to minimise effects of global warming.

The policy has been approved with requisite action plan that encompasses necessary steps to combat challenges, said a press release issued here.

As many as 129 factors have been identified in different sectors that negatively impact climate and the action plan includes possible steps and measures to reduce these factors along with adaptation of 172 environment friendly practices. The Chief Minister has termed the policy as a pressing priority adding that KP province was also witnessing effects of climate change like other parts of the country. He said that these effects had become more evident over the past couple of years including forest fires due to severe heat wave that destroyed much of the forest cover in the province.  Similarly, monsoon rains had also caused severe floods that could be prevented by timely necessary steps.

He reiterated that effects of climate change had also become evident in the northern areas of the province. He clarified that climate change policy had been divided into various categories keeping in view the priorities.

Locust attacks in southern districts, forest fires, and environmental zoning had been taken into account and changes had been made accordingly, necessary steps for effective implementation of the policy had also been elucidated, he said.

