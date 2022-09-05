News Desk

COAS General Bajwa congratulates Pakistan on victory against India

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed has congratulated the Pakistani cricket team over victory against India in Asia Cup thriller on Sunday.

According to DG ISPR Major General Iftikhar Babar in his tweet quoting COAS General Qamar Javed said armed forces congratulate green shirts for an exciting win against India.

“You have made us all proud Team Pakistan,” COAS said in his message released by DG ISPR.

Pakistan beat India in a last over thriller by 5 wickets as the Green Shirts completed an equation of mammoth 182 runs against Rohit Sharma XI during the Super 4s stage in the 8th match of Asia Cup at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, in a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated team green over the remarkable victory against India.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also congratulated Green Shirts for a great fight back and win against Men in Blue. “Congratulations Team Pakistan for a great fight back and win; and for keeping your nerve under pressure.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PDM becomes active to remove Punjab CM

National

Swat Expressway partially closed due to land sliding

Islamabad

Growth rate to remain at 2.3pc after Rs2000 bn losses in floods: finance ministry

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz dubs NHA workers, AC Machh national heroes

Islamabad

Flash floods claim another 24 lives across Pakistan

Karachi

Karachi: Two dead after vans collide with oil tanker

National

US Congress delegation visits flood-hit areas

Headlines

‘Hold yourself accountable for your actions,’ IHC tells Imran Khan

Karachi

PIA to induct five new aircraft in its fleet

Karachi

PIA to induct five new aircraft into its fleet

1 of 9,038

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More