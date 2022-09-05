COAS General Bajwa congratulates Pakistan on victory against India

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed has congratulated the Pakistani cricket team over victory against India in Asia Cup thriller on Sunday.

According to DG ISPR Major General Iftikhar Babar in his tweet quoting COAS General Qamar Javed said armed forces congratulate green shirts for an exciting win against India.

“You have made us all proud Team Pakistan,” COAS said in his message released by DG ISPR.

Armed Forces congratulate green shirts for an exciting win against India. “You have made us all proud Team Pakistan”COAS.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 4, 2022

Pakistan beat India in a last over thriller by 5 wickets as the Green Shirts completed an equation of mammoth 182 runs against Rohit Sharma XI during the Super 4s stage in the 8th match of Asia Cup at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, in a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated team green over the remarkable victory against India.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also congratulated Green Shirts for a great fight back and win against Men in Blue. “Congratulations Team Pakistan for a great fight back and win; and for keeping your nerve under pressure.”