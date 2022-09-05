APP

CTO directs wardens to take strict action against wrongly parked vehicles

RAWALPINDI – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.
The CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated, he said, adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.
All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

