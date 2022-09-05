APP

DC distributes relief goods among flood victims

PESHAWAR    –   The district administration Peshawar here on Sunday distributed relief goods among the residents of flood-affected areas of the provincial capital.

In this connection, a ceremony was organised in Government High School Mian Gujjar which was also attended by the KP Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Flood Affectees, Arbab Sher Ali, MPAs Asif Khan, Arbab Jehandad Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr Aza Arshad, District Director Livestock, Dr Kamran, local elites and large number of flood affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, the public representatives and officers of the district administration said that they all are standing by the flood affectees at this critical juncture. On the occasion, the affectees were given a relief package for 10 days. The package included 40kg flour, ghee, pulses, rice, sugar, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, vegetables and other items. One of the donors also distributed a cash relief of Rs5000 per family among 352 families.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Peshawar Shafiullah Khan said that a survey of the affected houses has been completed in the district. The survey, he said, included both completely and partially damaged houses. A survey for losses inflicted on crops and orchards has also been conducted while free medical facilities are being provided to flood affectees in medical camps, he said. He said that all necessary steps were being taken for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees returning to their houses.

