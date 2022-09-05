DC reviews onions, tomatoes supply to market

SIALKOT – Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas on Sunday reviewed the supply and demand of potatoes, onions and tomatoes at new vegetable and fruit market Aimenabad. He reviewed this while holding a meeting with a delegation of licensed holder vegetable and fruit markets commission agents of Sialkot tehsil which met the deputy commissioner at his office. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Ahmad Nawaz and Secretary Market Committee Malik Muhammad Abdullah were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the commission agents to further increase the supply of potatoes, onions and tomatoes at the new vegetable and fruit market Aimenabad.

He informed the commission agents that the government had abolished customs duty on import of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan. Commission agents could import large quantities of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan to meet the shortage of commodity, he added.

awareness campaign to be launched to inform consumers about legal rights

The meeting of District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC) Sialkot was held here on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas in the chair. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmed Nawaz, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Sharif Ghuman, CEO Health Dr Ahmad Nasir, DD Agriculture Dr Sajjad, CO Municipal Corporation Zubair Wattoo attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas said that a full awareness campaign would be launched to inform consumers about their legal rights and the meeting of the consumer council would be held regularly.

He urged the Assistant Commissioners of four tehsils and the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot to launch an immediate awareness campaign. Secretary District Consumer Protection Council/Assistant Director Legal Rana Muhammad Latif highlighted the rules and regulations of the Consumer Council and explained how the members of the Council could protect the rights of consumers according to the Consumer Protection Act.