Dengue cases on rise in Karachi, Islamabad

The Sindh Health officials fear an imminent dengue outbreak as new dengue cases have been reported during the past 24 hours, taking total number of dengue cases to 257 in the provincial metropolis so far in the ongoing month.

According to Sindh Health Department, a total of 257 dengue cases have been reported in the province amid water from heavy floods and rainfall is stagnating throughout the province.

The department has said the dengue cases in Sindh reached to 2825 this year.

