Agencies

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

FAISALABAD – Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of winter vegetables as September was the suitable month for this purpose.
According to a spokesperson for the agriculture (extension) department, radish, carrot, turnip, spinach, coriander, fenugreek (methi), peas, cauliflower, cabbage, salad, etc were often cultivated during September. He said that farmers should use 3-4kg seed of radish per acre for its cultivation, whereas, 8kg seed of carrot, 1kg of turnip, 16-20kg of spinach, 8kg of coriander, 3-4kg of fenugreek, 25-30kg of peas, 0.5kg of cauliflower, 0.5kg of cabbage, 0.5kg seed of salad was sufficient for their per acre cultivation.
Growers should cultivate winter vegetables in rows with appropriate distance and use 10-15 maund organic fertilizer along with 20-40kg nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizer per acre to increase productivity of the commodities.
Farmers should cultivate vegetables at maximum space of their lands, he added.

More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

Entertainment

Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating Netflix documentary

1 of 4,158

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More