Fawad denies any backdoor contact with Nawaz

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry has denied the rumour circulating about the backdoor contact between PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). In a tweet on Sunday, Fawad said there was no reality in such rumours of backdoor talks between two political parties of the country. “There was no backdoor contact with Nawaz Sharif or his representative neither there is a need for it,” he said, adding, “No one including the elite and a group has the mandate to decide about the matters of the country’s future.” He further said that neither Imran Khan sent an envoy to Nawaz Sharif in London, nor did he adopt any behind-the-scenes connection with Nawaz Sharif. He said all such reports may be mere speculation or an invention of a media cell but it has nothing to do with reality. He further made it clear that the Imran-led party would not be a part of any secret or open negotiations until the government announces the date for the general elections. He said now onwards, no one enjoys the mandate to take decisions about Pakistan’s future as the people of Pakistan have taken the mandate in their hands. He said that PTI was ready to sit and negotiate with the government but it would be open with a prerequisite of announcing the date for general elections.