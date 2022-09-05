Five illegal housing societies sealed

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal housing societies in various parts of the city during the past 12 hours. A spokesman for the FDA said here on Sunday that these colonies include Ali Villas in Chak No 242-RB, Dasoha Green Block, Chak No 247-RB, Jahangir Azafi Abadi, Chak No 257-RB, Azafi Abadi near Darbar Sufi Barkat Ali, Chak No 242-RB and SMD Homes.

He said that under Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, all housing schemes developers were bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting constructions. However, developers of these housing schemes started constructions without getting prior permission from the FDA.

A team of FDA Town Planning Directorate, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, sealed premises of these housing colonies besides demolishing their offices and boundary walls, digging up roads and sewerage lines, and further action in this regard was under way, he added.

The spokesman called upon the general public to avoid purchasing plots in illegal housing colonies as the FDA had already wrote letters to various departments including Revenue Department, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation Limited (PTCL), Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), etc. that no utility services should be provided in the illegal housing colonies.

Man kills wife for honour

A man shot dead his wife on suspicion of her character, in the limits of Roshanwala police station. Police said here on Sunday that Muhammad Ali, resident of Chak No 256-RB Dhingan had suspicion that his wife Zainab Bibi (40) had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

In a fit of rage, Muhammad Ali shot his wife dead after altercation. A case has been registered against the accused.

Minor electrocuted

A minor boy died of electrocution, in the jurisdiction of Balochni police station. Police said here on Sunday that six-year-old Talha was playing outside his house in Chak No.69-RB where he accidentally touched bare electricity wire. He received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot. The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.