Foreign doctors’ participation at LGH fellowship hailed

LAHORE – Post-Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr M Al-Freed Zafar has termed participation of doctors from abroad in Mini Fellowship Program at Lahore General Hospital as an honor for Pakistan.

He said that this proved that medical education and training in Pakistan was of international standard due to which other countries are acknowledging it.

He expressed these views while talking to the participating doctors in the 7th batch of Mini-Fellowship Program under the supervision of Prof Dr M Hanif Mian. On this occasion, Prof Dr M Hanif said that about 70 ortho­pedic surgeons had successfully completed their fellowship in dif­ferent specialties of surgery and the Hands-On Training Workshop has enhanced the professional skills of orthopedic surgeons.

Prof Zafar lauded the efforts of Prof M Hanif and his team. He further said that the first priority of the people associated with the medical field should be to serve the suffering humanity, for which they need to continuously im­prove their knowledge and pro­fessional skills so that they can serve the patients better