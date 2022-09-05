News Desk

Germany announces €65bn package to curb soaring energy costs

BERLIN – Germany has announced a €65bn (£56.2bn) package of measures to ease the threat of rising energy costs, as Europe struggles with scarce supplies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The package, much bigger than two previous ones, will include one-off payments to the most vulnerable and tax breaks to energy-intensive businesses.
Energy prices have soared since the February invasion, and Europe is trying to wean itself off Russian energy.
Ukraine has urged Europe to stand firm. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to destroy the normal life of every European citizen. In his nightly address on Saturday, he said Russia was preparing a “decisive energy attack on all Europeans”, and only unity among European countries would offer protection.
And in a BBC interview broadcast on Sunday, his wife Olena said that if support for Ukraine was strong the crisis would be shorter. She reminded Britons that while rising living costs were tough, Ukrainians were paying with their lives. According to website Politico, European Union officials have warned there is likely to be a crunch point in the coming months when countries start to feel acute economic pain while also still being asked to help the Ukrainian military and humanitarian effort.

More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

1 of 4,841

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More