Govt begins implementing FCA waiver for power consumers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has started the implementation process for grant of relief to power consumers over fuel charge adjustment (FCA) as announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

A formal notification has been issued by the Ministry of Energy, copy of which is available with The Nation. According to a notification of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Non-ToU domestic, non-protected consumers having 201-300 units consumption would not pay any FCA in August billing month.

The notification directed all the power distribution companies including K-Electric to implement the decision.

The fuel charge adjustment was added in the electricity bills for the month of August which drew citizens’ protest and outrage across the country. Under the prime minister’s direction, the revised bills were being issued with an extension in due date.

Those consumers who had paid their August bills would get the credit of the FCA amount in their September bills, the notification said.

PM directives on fuel charges adjustment being implemented: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that notification had been issued on the order of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the “fuel charges adjustment” and its implementation has been started.

In a tweet, she said that under the relief announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was applicable on the consumers who used less than 300 units of electricity.

She said that from consumers using 300 units or less would not be charged fuel adjustment charged in electricity bills. The minister said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, the payment of new bills has been started and last date of bill payment has also been extended. For those consumers who have already paid the bills, the required amount will be reduced from the next month’s bills, she said.