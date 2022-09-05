Govt stalling polls to bring COAS of choice, claims Imran

n PTI chief announces to hold another telethon for flood victims n Warns of another wave of inflation after fresh directives from IMF.

FAISALABAD – Addressing his supporters during a party gathering, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the coalition government for ‘destroying’ the country within four months’ time.

He said that the rulers had only arrived in power to end corruption cases against them.

Speaking at the gathering in Faisalabad, Khan added that only a free and fair election could ensure political stability in Pakistan and the government was running away from doing so because they wanted to “install an army chief of their choice in November.”

Khan, sticking to his routine, criticised the government and said that it is “the weakest administration ever.”

“According to the IMF, corruption is the root cause of poor economic conditions in the country,” he said, adding that the government had only done damage in four months. “Inflation is skyrocketing, while the economy has fallen to the ground,” he remarked, reiterating his stance of conspirators imposing “thieves” on the nation.

“Today, the nation is seeking answers from those who have betrayed them,” he stated.

Former prime minister Imran Khan announced to hold another telethon for raising funds for the flood victims next Sunday, reported a private TV channel.

Imran said that the PTI government had planted 10 billion trees to reduce the effects of climate change in Pakistan. “We have to construct more dams. Our government had constructed 10 dams.”

“We need a proper water drainage system to avoid such disasters. We need to improve the water drainage system across Pakistan.”

“When we came to Faisalabad for electioneering in 2018, the people of the city were facing unemployment and textile industries were shutting down. During 3.5 years of the PTI government, Faisalabad’s textile industry witnessed growth and people got employment, whereas, the farmers received timely payments.”

Khan said that record crop production was witnessed during the last two years of the PTI government. He added that the situation had overturned now as people were witnessing the rise in unemployment and fuel prices after ‘an imported government was imposed through a foreign conspiracy.”

He said that Faisalabad was an industrial city in Pakistan like Manchester. Khan vowed that factories will be established in Faisalabad and people will get employment if PTI was given an opportunity to rule the country again.

The former premier slammed the current rulers and said that Shehbaz Sharif, his brother Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were allegedly involved in laundering public money abroad. He alleged that Sharif and Zardari’s families were looting the national treasury for the last 30 years.

He said that the PTI government had provided subsidies to the masses after the record collection of taxes during its tenure instead of increasing the financial burden on the nationals.

Imran Khan warned of another wave of inflation over the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He reiterated that political instability in the country will only be ended through fresh elections. He asked the youth to be prepared for his call for getting real independence in the country.