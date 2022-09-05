‘Hold yourself accountable for your actions,’ IHC tells Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday asked Imran Khan that whether he will everything at stake just for the sake of a ‘Game of Thrones’?

During the hearing, the IHC CJ asked Imran Khan’s lawyer whether he heard the PTI chairman’s speech in Faisalabad a day earlier.

CJ further asked that do political leaders deliver such speeches. He added that said that the armed forces lay their lives for the nation.

“Hold yourself accountable for your actions. You [Khan] want to issue statements as per your wishes and don’t want the regulator to do its job?”

“Do you want to hurt the morale of the army by giving anti-army statements? He told Khan’s lawyer that when a statement is issued in public, it has its own impact.

Later, while wrapping up Imran Khan’s petition, IHC asked PEMRA to regulate the speeches of Khan in light of the rulings of the Supreme Court.