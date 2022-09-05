News Desk

IHC bars federal govt from harassing, arresting journalists

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred the federal government from harassing and arresting journalists.

The court issued the directions on a petition filed by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the harassment and detainment of media personnel.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah barred the federal government from harassing and arresting the journalists and directed Secretary Information to submit report by September 30.

PFUJ’s lawyer Shah Khawar, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Manoor Iqbal Dogal and Secretary Information appeared before the High Court.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah lambasted at the previous and incumbent governments for targetting ‘specific’ journalists during their tenure. “Why is there always an atmosphere of fear and terror for journalists?” he asked.

Justice Athar Minallah noted that it seems expressing views was the biggest crime in the past few years. He further said a person should be detained for speaking lies but suspending the transmission of a channel cannot be justified.

The chief justice also asked the journalists to carry out their self-accountability. “Harassing or arresting have no value. In today’s era, one cannot restrict freedom of expression,” he added.

