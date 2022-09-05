IHC fixes PTI plea seeking PPP, PML-N funding probe

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea for a hearing seeking an investigation into PPP and PML-N party funds.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the application on Tuesday.

The Election Commission was made a party in the petition, and it was stated in the plea that there is an order of the Supreme Court regarding the scrutiny of party funds while only the funds of the aforementioned parties are being scrutinized for three years.