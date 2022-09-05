News Desk

IHC fixes PTI plea seeking PPP, PML-N funding probe

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea for a hearing seeking an investigation into PPP and PML-N party funds.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the application on Tuesday.

The Election Commission was made a party in the petition, and it was stated in the plea that there is an order of the Supreme Court regarding the scrutiny of party funds while only the funds of the aforementioned parties are being scrutinized for three years.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran waged war on country by attacking armed forces: Maryam Nawaz

National

Federal cabinet meeting summoned tomorrow to review Imran Khan’s statement

National

Pakistan, UAE agree to accelerate economic cooperation

National

PM felicitates Liz Truss on her election as leader of UK’s Conservative Party

National

PTI already clarified context of Imran Khan’s statement: Asad Umar

National

PM emphasizes constructive, sustained Pak-US engagement based on mutual respect

National

Indian diplomat summoned to register strong protest over extra-judicial killing of a Pakistani national

National

SC turns down FBR appeals in case of additional tax on salaried class

National

Imran urges Sindh’s youth to be part of his team to defeat Zardari

National

Engineers breach Pakistan lake as flood misery grows for millions

1 of 8,986

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More