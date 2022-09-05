News Desk

Imran Khan visits flood relief camp in Sukkur

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday reached Sindh and visited flood relief camp in Sukkur.

The Sindh province remains most affected by the recent floods that devastated the entire country.

Accompanied by former Sindh governor, Imran Ismail, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, Mahmood Moulvi and other PTI leaders met flood affectees and listened to the problems being faced by them.

Imran Khan also had lunch with the flood victims at the relief camp and discussed the ways for disbursement of aid among the masses.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday visited flood-hit areas in Rojhan city of Rajanpur district and again reiterated the need for improving drainage system and building more dams in the country.

Speaking after meeting flood affectees and reviewing arrangements for them in Rojhan, Khan said that if there would have been two dams in the city, the devastation from floods could have been minimized

Addressing a public rally in Bahawalpur Imran Khan said that the floods have caused destruction and it’s a difficult time for people.

He said that his opponents would not have a place to hide if he gives a call for protest, which is nearing. Announce free elections and save the country, he added.

