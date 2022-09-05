Imran Khan’s speech ban: IHC directs PEMRA to follow SC guidelines

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday wrapped up a plea against a ban on live telecast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches and directed PEMRA to act as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court in this regard.

During a hearing today led by Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah, PEMRA’s counsel said that the purpose of issuing show-cause was to ensure a delay in live broadcast of speeches.

“Our direction was not for a particular person,” the counsel said.

The chief justice during the hearing said that the PEMRA should act according to the rules and the court would not intervene in its operations. “Are you satisfied with the last order of the court,” the chief justice asked and on getting an affirmative reply, he wrapped up the case.

Earlier during the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer draw ire of the IHC bench for his remarks against the appointment of the top military leader. “Which way you are moving. Why are you damaging the constitutional institutions,” the court remarked.

“You are making it difficult for yourself through such remarks. What message are you giving to the world through these statements?” the court asked, adding that even remarks do not fall under Article 19 of the Constitution that endorses right to freedom of speech.

The court remarked that every citizen is bound to act as per law and such remarks will have repercussions and political leaders should give statements keeping in view that they would also made an impact on their followers.

“You should not expect a relief from court over such actions,” the IHC bench led by CJ Athar Minallah warned.