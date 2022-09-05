Japan hands over emergency relief goods to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Japan has handed over emergency relief goods comprising tents and plastic sheets to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi the other day.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office Chief Representative Kinoshita Yasumitsu and Consul-General of Japan in Karachi Odagiri Toshio were present on the occasion, said a press release issued on Sunday.

On August 29, Japan decided to provide these goods through JICA, based on a request from Pakistan. The first batch of the goods which was handed over earlier on August 31 was distributed in Balochistan. Odagiri said Japan was deeply saddened by the widespread damage in Pakistan caused by the unprecedented flooding, which has surpassed even the devastating floods of 2010 and hoped that these goods would help to the victims. In addition, he mentioned that there was a high demand for food, water, and medicine in the affected areas, and the United Nations had issued an appeal for assistances. Therefore, Japan would continue to work closely with Pakistan, and the Japanese Embassy, Consulate-General, and JICA would cooperate with each other to respond to the situation, he added. Kinoshita expressed his sincere condolences to the grieving families who have lost precious lives and their loved ones. He said with the partnership of JICA, Pakistan prepared its first-ever disaster management plan in year 2012, which currently is in the process of revision for next 10 years.