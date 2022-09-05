News Desk

Karachi: Two dead after vans collide with oil tanker

Two people lost their lives and 13 injured sustained injuries when two vans collided with an oil tanker near Steel Mill Morr at National Highway, Karachi.

According to details, one person was burnt alive on the spot while another one succumbed to injuries as the vans rammed into the oil tanker from behind. Meanwhile, 13 persons sustained critical injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Motorway police and rescue teams reached the sport and shifted dead bodies and injured people to hospital for medical treatment and other legal formalities.

A police spokesperson said that the deceased were identified as Waqas and Saeed, while Rahat Hussain, Abdul Manan, Owais Saleem and Shehbaz Hussain were among the injured.

On August 30, at least nine people including five women died and 12 others suffered critical injuries during a road accident in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The incident occurred due to a head-on collision between a passenger van and a car on the RCD Highway in Balochistan’s Khuzdar District.

