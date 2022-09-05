News Desk

Kim Kardashian wants to romance Elon Musk?

LOS ANGELES – US reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to romance someone like Amber Heard’s rumoured boyfriend billionaire Elon Musk after her split with Pete Davidson. The International Business Times, quoting National Enquirer, reported the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ready to move on her ex boyfriend Pete Davidson and has set her eyes on Elon Musk, who is richer than her. The report said Kanye West’s former wife wants to make sure her next boyfriend would be ultra-rich like Tesla chief Elon Musk.
Kim’s mother Kris Jenner also backs the daughter in wanting to romance rich person like SpaceX CEO. The report, citing a source, says “Kris would love for her to date Elon Musk, but there hasn’t been a hint of interest on his part.” Also, Kim has not yet responded to reports she is interested in dating Elon Musk.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

1 of 3,158

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More