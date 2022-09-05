News Desk

Liz Truss pledges energy plan in a week if she becomes PM

LONDON – Liz Truss has promised to announce a plan to deal with soaring energy costs within a week if she becomes prime minister.
The Tory leadership hopeful, the favourite according to pollsters, told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg she would “act immediately” to help with bills.
But she offered no details, saying she would need time in office first in order to finalise exact proposals. Her rival Rishi Sunak said he would target further payments at the poorest.
One of the two contenders will be announced as the next Tory leader on Monday, and will replace Boris Johnson in Downing Street the next day.
They have come under pressure to spell out how they would protect households with rising bills, as well as give help to businesses, which are not covered by the domestic price cap.
Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Foreign Secretary Ms Truss said action on energy bills would be “vital” for people and the economy. She added that further support would need to go “hand in hand” with a plan to boost domestic energy supplies, arguing the UK had become too dependent on international energy prices. Mr Sunak said further energy payments to pensioners and the low-paid, beyond those he announced as chancellor, should be targeted at pensioners and the low-paid. He has argued his suggested cut to VAT on energy bills would also provide some help for all. He also said he couldn’t rule out the prospect of blackouts over the winter to ration supplies, as the situation was “serious” and “every tool in the toolbox” would be needed.
“Of course we don’t want to be in that situation, but I think it’s responsible not to rule it out,” he added. Ms Truss has promised to deliver around £30bn in tax cuts in an emergency Budget later this month if she wins, including a reversal of April’s rise to National Insurance. Pressed on whether richer people would benefit more from the cut, she said: “The people at the top of the income distribution pay more tax – so inevitably, when you cut taxes you tend to benefit people who are more likely to pay tax.”

More Stories
Business

Power Division directs XWDiscos, KE to revise unpaid bills of consumers using upto 300 units

Business

PFC to take part in int’l expo in Istanbul

Business

Farmers advised to start vegetables cultivation in Sept

Business

Germany agrees 65b euro inflation relief package

Business

Govt urged to take measures to control inflation

Business

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Business

CIFTIS: MoU signed to enhance Pak-China cooperation in buffalo business

Business

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

Business

PCJCCI suggests Pak dairy products’ export to China

Entertainment

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

1 of 4,841

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More