News Desk

Manchhar Lake water still at dangerous level

Sindh Government plans to administer two more cuts to Manchar Lake as the water level remains at dangerously high level.

Authorities had administered a cut to the lake on Sunday in order to ‘save’ Sehwan from flooding but the move did not release pressure on dykes of the lake.

Authorities concerned have directed the administration to evacuate people living in nearby communities.

Officials emphasized the water level in Manchar Lake had risen to a dangerous level and the measure was taken to save cities.

It merits mention that the death toll from devastating floods in Pakistan has crossed 1300 as the country grapples with a relief and rescue operation of near unprecedented scale.

Large parts of the country remain submerged, particularly the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Met Office predicts rain with wind, thundershower in most parts of country

National

Human trafficking on the rise as unemployment bites

Lahore

Chief secretary reviews relief, rehab measures in flood-hit areas

Karachi

Nation united to control flood devastation: PM

National

Govt stalling polls to bring COAS of choice, claims Imran

Islamabad

Flooded Manchhar Lake dyke breached to save Jamshoro population

National

Rizwan, Nawaz shine as Pakistan beat India in a thriller

Islamabad

Floods expose country’s financial standing

Islamabad

Miftah says inflation close to its peak

Lahore

PDM doing politics over floods, says Parvez Elahi

1 of 8,982

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More