Manchhar Lake water still at dangerous level

Sindh Government plans to administer two more cuts to Manchar Lake as the water level remains at dangerously high level.

Authorities had administered a cut to the lake on Sunday in order to ‘save’ Sehwan from flooding but the move did not release pressure on dykes of the lake.

Authorities concerned have directed the administration to evacuate people living in nearby communities.

Officials emphasized the water level in Manchar Lake had risen to a dangerous level and the measure was taken to save cities.

It merits mention that the death toll from devastating floods in Pakistan has crossed 1300 as the country grapples with a relief and rescue operation of near unprecedented scale.

Large parts of the country remain submerged, particularly the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.