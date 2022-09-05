Staff Reporter

Meeting held to review de-watering work

NAWABSHAH – In order to expedite relief work and to ensure rainwater disposal from the city areas, a meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner House Camp Office here on Sunday. Member Sindh Assembly Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Focal Person for Rain Emergency Javed Nayab Laghari, former Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, DC Aamir Hussain Panhwar, PPP leader Khan Bahadur Bhatti, Atif Hussain Zaidi, Rashid Chandio, Meraj Gopang and Shabbir Zardari were present on the occasion.  Addressing the meeting MPA Ali Hassan said that disposal of rain water from Nawabshah city and other parts of the district shall be ensured at all cost in order to save the public from problems. Meeting decided that relief work in the district shall be further expedited.  Briefing the meeting the DC said that distribution of rain relief goods is in progress with the coordination of concerned officials and elected representatives. He said that a plan has been formed to drain out rain accumulated water from low lying areas and its disposal would soon be ensured.

 

 

