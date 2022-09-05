Met Office predicts rain with wind, thundershower in most parts of country

– Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir upper Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta seventeen, Gilgit fifteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.