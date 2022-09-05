News Desk

Pakistan reports two deaths, 190 fresh Covid-19 cases

Pakistan has recorded two-coronavirus related deaths and 190 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 13,735 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 190 samples came back positive. Meanwhile, the deadly virus claimed two more lives during the same period.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 1.38 percent, moving slightly up from 1.20pc, recorded a day earlier.

The NIH, in the statement, said almost 119 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,593.

